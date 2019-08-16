Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hit a walk-off grand slam Thursday to beat the Chicago Cubs, and then proceeded to call out his parents.

Harper’s parents apparently left the game before Harper’s game-winning grand slam, something the superstar did not take kindly to in his post-game interview. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Already Recruiting Other Stars To Philadelphia)

“I saw my parent’s lights are off in the suite right now, so they probably didn’t see that, so thanks mom and dad, appreciate you,” Harper said following the win.

Bryce’s parents didn’t even stay for the walk-off? smh. pic.twitter.com/HmuyqqxYjt — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2019

Yikes. I’m no fan of Harper, but it’s pretty sad that his parents didn’t stay for the entire game. If you have a son in the MLB, there’s no excuse to not watch every moment he ever plays, unless there’s some sort of serious emergency. (RELATED: Watch A Young Screaming Yankees Fan Try To Show How Badly He Didn’t Want Machado)

I love my parents to death, but if I were in Harper’s position, I’d call them out as well. Good for Bryce Harper.