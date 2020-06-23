Biden Says Trump’s New Immigration Order Is An ‘Attempt To Distract’ From Coronavirus ‘Failure’

Former Vice President Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump’s new immigration executive order Tuesday morning.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee called the order, which suspends the issuance of most new visas through the end of the year, “yet another attempt to distract from this Administration’s failure to lead an effective response to COVID-19.” (RELATED: Trump To Suspend Visas Through End Of The Year — DHS Guidance Outlines Specific Exceptions To The Order)

“Immigrants help grow our economy and create jobs,” Biden tweeted. “The President can’t scapegoat his way out of this crisis.”

The White House estimates that the immigration order will free up roughly 525,000 jobs.

The president’s executive order, which went into effect at midnight on Monday, suspends H-1B visas, H-2B visas, certain J visas, and L visas.

The order does carve out exceptions to the rule, including children of U.S. citizens and foreign workers occupying jobs deemed essential to maintaining the country’s food supply chain. Administration officials told reporters on Monday that the move is essential to reversing the unemployment trend perpetuating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on Biden’s statement.