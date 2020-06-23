Report: NBA Star Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA star for the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and remains in Serbia in quarantine, according to insiders.

“Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia and his return to the U.S. is temporarily delayed,” ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“He’s [Jokic’s] been asymptomatic since testing positive last week,” he added. “Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

It comes following reports that all professional basketball players in the league were to back in market by Monday the 22 with players overseas expected to be back by June 15, per the Denver Post.

The report goes on to note the Nuggets center eight days ago participated in an exhibition basketball game in Belgrade, one of the players at the game he was close to then tested positive for COVID-19 not long after.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was also reportedly close to Jokic at the same event, announced earlier in the day that he too had tested positive for the coronavirus.