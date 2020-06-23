NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Says He’s Talked To The FBI, Is Offended By Hoax Theories

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace revealed he has spoken with the FBI in the ongoing investigation regarding the noose that was found inside his car garage.

Wallace slammed critics who have labeled the incident a hoax during an appearance Tuesday on “The View.”

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

“It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I’m not shocked,” Wallace said. “People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night.”

“But it is still an ongoing investigation with the FBI,” he added. “I can now say I have talked to the FBI, never thought that would happen.” (RELATED: ‘IStandWithBubba’ Trends For Wallace As NASCAR Pushes His Car To Front Of Race)

Wallace called the situation “unfortunate circumstances” and said 202o will be a year to “forget.”

“It’s just unfortunate circumstances and a terrible time that we’re in right now,” Wallace said. “Year 2020 will be one year to for sure forget moving forward. But you know, it’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.”

The interview comes after Wallace raced at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. As previously reported, drivers showed solidarity with Wallace after the incident by coming together to push his car to the front of the race.