FBI Says Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall Had Been There Since 2019

A noose reportedly found in the stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had been there since October 2019, according to the FBI.

The FBI concluded Tuesday evening that no federal crime had been committed, and that nobody could have known which garage Wallace would be assigned to ahead of the Geico 500. (RELATED: Mississippi State Star Kylin Hill Will Sit Out Season If State Doesn’t Change Flag)

“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a joint statement.

Joint Statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. Regarding the Noose Found in NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace’s Garage at Talladega Superspeedway https://t.co/xPwnPoh2rB — FBI Birmingham (@FBIBirmingham) June 23, 2020

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation,” the joint statement concluded.

NASCAR released a statement, confirming that the noose found in Wallace’s garace was actually a rope that “fashioned like a noose.”

“We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba,” NASCAR said.

NASCAR releases a statement on the situation: pic.twitter.com/RC6asyMxMn — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020



After the incident was reported, NASCAR promised a thorough investigation, and pledged to ban whoever was responsible from the sport. Wallace told “The View” Tuesday that he had talked to the FBI, and was offended by theories that the incident was a hoax.

Wallace finished 14th in this past weekend’s Geico 500, which was highlighted by an emotional moment where Wallace’s fellow drivers pushed his car to the front of the track.