Former ‘The View’ Host Abby Huntsman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former co-host of “The View” Abby Huntsman announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus along with her father and mother, former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and Mary Kaye Huntsman.

“I got a call the other day from the nurse saying I was in fact a false negative [for the coronavirus] so I’ve been dealing with the virus for the last week and a half, two weeks,” the 34-year-old former co-host of “Fox and Friends Weekend” shared in a video she posted Monday on Instagram. The post was noted by KUTV.com. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Huntsman explained that she was actually feeling a bit better the “last two days” and she’s hoping that means she’s “on the road to recover,” before revealing that the virus feels like she has a “giant snake” wrapped around her body that’s squeezing different parts at different times. (RELATED: Abby Huntsman Of Fox News To Join ‘The View’)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Jun 22, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

“One hour it can be your head and you can have the worse migraine of your life and the next hour you feel totally fine,” the co-host shared. “And then the next hour after that, it can be your chest and you’re struggling to breathe.”(RELATED: Trump Will Release Transcript Of Disputed Ukraine Call)

She then talked about how the virus has affected every person in the house different, with her mom losing her sense of taste and smell and others experience an intense sense of fatigue.

Huntsman concluded her post by encouraging others to “please, please take care of yourself and wear that mask. Keep your family safe. It is just not fun.”

It comes following Abby’s announcement earlier this year that she was leaving “The View” to help her father John Huntsman campaign for governor in Utah. He served as governor in the state from 2005-2009.