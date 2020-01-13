Abby Huntsman Leaving The View To Help Her Father Campaign For Governor Of Utah

“The View” co-host Host Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that she will be leaving the show to help her father, Jon Huntsman, campaign for the Governor of Utah.
Huntsman’s father is the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and also the former governor of Utah. “The View” co-host made the announcement on Monday and will be the senior advisor to her father’s campaign, according to ABC News. She will also reportedly be spending more time with her family. (RELATED: ‘That Is A Cheap Attack Line’: Abby Huntsman Throws Down With Sunny Hostin)
Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action ❄️ ???? ????????
Huntsman, who served as Governor from 2005-2009 is one of five Republican candidates running for governor of Utah, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Jon Hunstman Says He Could Support Donald Trump)
Huntsman’s last appearance co-hosting “The View” will be Friday, Jan. 17.