Whoopi Goldberg Is Ready To See More Faces On Mount Rushmore

Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that she was ready to see more faces on Mount Rushmore — and that recent protests might have paved the way for that to happen.

Goldberg explained on ABC’s “The View” that recent protests, particularly since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, may have finally brought the United States to a place where more voices would be considered when the discussion turned to what kind of monuments people would like to see. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Insists No One Wants To ‘Get Rid Of The Police Department’ Despite Direct Quote From Ilhan Omar)

WATCH:

Meghan McCain began the exchange by noting the conversation about monuments and what should be removed or preserved was an ongoing and fluid conversation — a point with which Sunny Hostin agreed, although she made it clear that the American people still had a long way to go.

Joy Behar noted that while protests often “create change,” it was not a great plan to give ammunition to those on the other side. “Toppling statues only gives them a reason to say that there are a bunch of criminals on the other side. Saying you should disband the police gives ammunition to Trump who says, see, they don’t want any policing,” she said.

“Here’s what I think has happened,” Goldberg said. “I think what’s happened is both sides have recognized that what both sides wanted is not absolutely possible, but there is change to be made. I believe the protesters discovered or rediscovered that there’s a reason to have a police department, particularly when people are shooting. It’s always good to have people who will actually investigate to see what’s going on. I think the mayor and governor and the state discovered that the protesters do have something to say and they do want to make it better. I believe messages are being heard.”

Goldberg went on to address the topic of Mount Rushmore specifically, adding, “As far as, you know, statues go, I want everybody to pay attention. I would like to add faces to Mount Rushmore. I think Native Americans would like faces added to Mount Rushmore. I think because we’re all now part of the conversation about what kind of monuments we want to see, we’re in a better position to say I think this would be somebody great to add. It took a while to get Sacajawea on a dollar. Maybe it will take less time to get faces on the places we would like to see.”