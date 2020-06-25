Editorial

Baseball Signed By Michael Jordan When He Was 13 Is Up For Auction

Retired basketball superstar Michael Jordan walks

(Photo credit: ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

A baseball signed by Michael Jordan when he was a teenager will sell for several thousand dollars at auction.

Goldin Auctions is selling a baseball signed by Jordan back in 1976 when he was only 13. Currently, the top bid for the ball is $4,500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the ball signed by the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the tweet below.

In case you were ever wondering just how popular of an athlete Michael Jordan is in America, this should tell you everything you need to know.

A baseball signed by him as a young kid is going to sell for several thousand dollars. That’s just simply mind-boggling.

Now, it’s not going to sell for as much as some of his jerseys have and will continue to sell for down the road, but it’s still a ton of money.

Imagine dropping several grand on a baseball signed by a kid. It’s hard to comprehend, but here we are.

Jordan’s popularity also seems to be higher than ever thanks to “The Last Dance” airing on ESPN. If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest watching it ASAP.

It’s the greatest sports documentary ever made by a country mile.

Let us know in the comments if you’d ever buy a ball signed by a kid!