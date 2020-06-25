Baseball Signed By Michael Jordan When He Was 13 Is Up For Auction

A baseball signed by Michael Jordan when he was a teenager will sell for several thousand dollars at auction.

Goldin Auctions is selling a baseball signed by Jordan back in 1976 when he was only 13. Currently, the top bid for the ball is $4,500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the ball signed by the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the tweet below.

Last month, @GoldinAuctions sold a ball signed by an 8-year-old Derek Jeter for $36,000. The auctioneer now has a baseball signed by a 13-year-old Mike Jordan up for sale. pic.twitter.com/qcdhBYIjmd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2020

In case you were ever wondering just how popular of an athlete Michael Jordan is in America, this should tell you everything you need to know.

A baseball signed by him as a young kid is going to sell for several thousand dollars. That’s just simply mind-boggling.

Now, it’s not going to sell for as much as some of his jerseys have and will continue to sell for down the road, but it’s still a ton of money.

Imagine dropping several grand on a baseball signed by a kid. It’s hard to comprehend, but here we are.

Jordan’s popularity also seems to be higher than ever thanks to “The Last Dance” airing on ESPN. If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest watching it ASAP.

It’s the greatest sports documentary ever made by a country mile.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

