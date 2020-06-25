How The Right’s Plan To Punish Google Might Backfire

Senate Republicans have introduced legislation aimed at holding big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter accountable for bias against conservatives, but would their changes have the desired effect?
The bill, introduced June 17, centers on changing a section of law that has governed the way Americans and corporations have thought about the internet for decades: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Specifically, Section 230 mandates that tech companies not be held responsible for third-party content and allows those companies to moderate that third-party content as they see fit, without fear of retaliatory lawsuits.