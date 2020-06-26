Ariana Grande Makes Her Relationship With Dalton Gomez Instagram Official

Ariana Grande made her relationship with Dalton Gomez Instagram official just hours before turning another year older.

In the series of snaps/clips the 27-year-old pop singer shared on Instagram with her millions of followers, we see several shots of her with her sweet pups and Gomez, a real estate agent from California. The post was noted by Page Six on Friday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

She captioned the great post simply, “almost 27 :).” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It all comes after the outlet confirmed several months back that the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker and Gomez had reportedly been seeing each other.

Grande didn’t confirm the reports until last month when the two appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s latest hit “Stuck with U” inspired by the quarantine lifestyle caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

For those that might not recall, it is at the end of the video of her and the “Baby” hitmaker’s song that she is seen dancing and being very cozy with Gomez.

