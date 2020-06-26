Paige VanZant Says She ‘Made More Money’ From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Than Fighting In The UFC

UFC star Paige VanZant apparently made more money on “Dancing with the Stars” than fighting in the octagon.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of her return to the octagon at UFC 251, the UFC sensation said, “I made more money on Dancing with the Stars than I have in my entire UFC career combined. Every fight, every win, every bonus. And it just shows that the money is out there.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She made it clear she makes $46,000 to show for a fight, and then makes another $46,000 if she wins. You can watch her full comments below.

Heading into the final fight of her current contract, @paigevanzant is looking to prove her value at #UFC251 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/t0NnW7ObRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

VanZant’s contract with the UFC is up after her upcoming fight against Amanda Ribas July 11 at UFC 251 on Fight Island, and it’s clear she’s trying to get straight paid.

Will Dana White spend the money necessary to keep her in the UFC? I have no idea, but he absolutely should.

“True or False: This is the final fight for you in the UFC.”@paigevanzant answered @arielhelwani‘s question regarding her pending free agency. pic.twitter.com/x1MgBlI9og — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Even when VanZant loses or has health issues, which has happened a lot, she’s still one of the most recognizable faces in the sport.

The UFC is big, but it also relies on star power. VanZant, despite not being the best fighter, is one of the organization’s biggest stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 25, 2020 at 11:03pm PDT

First, let’s take care of business against Amanda Ribas, and then we can figure out the rest from there. Having said that, I 100% believe White needs to write a check to keep her in the UFC.

She’s just way too big of a brand and name to let walk away.