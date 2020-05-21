Paige VanZant Hints At Upcoming Match On The UFC’s Fight Island

Paige VanZant has hinted that she has an upcoming fight on the books.

The UFC star posted an Instagram photo Thursday of herself with the American flag in her fighting gear, and captioned it, “Coming to an island near you…….” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It would seem to be a direct reference to the UFC’s Fight Island, which Dana White put together to host fights during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram Coming to an island near you……. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 21, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

If she’s agreed to a match on fight island, then Dana White is ready to kick off his newest location in style.

Fight Island is going to move the needle when it comes to the fighting game. Right now, fights are only happening in Florida.

White is going to change that with Fight Island, and it sounds like VanZant will be one of the first fighters to get a shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 17, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

You can prepare for the ratings to be gigantic for any event VanZant throws the gloves and walks into the octagon for.

She hasn’t fought since she defeated Rachael Ostovich, and fans are clamoring for her return. It sounds like we’re very close to getting it.

Keep checking back with more details and to see if there is an official announcement coming. It sounds like great things are on the horizon.