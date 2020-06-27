The NFL Season Starts In 75 Days When The Texans And Chiefs Play September 10

The NFL regular season is officially 75 days away.

In 75 days, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field to get the season started September 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact that we’re currently in a war against coronavirus, 75 days might feel like a lifetime away, but it’s really not.

It’s two and a half months. It’s really not that long in the grand scheme of things. It’s not too long at all.

America needs football more than ever. Our country is fractured, we’ve been isolating from coronavirus and it’s time to start winning again.

The NFL returning is a big first step in the process of getting America back to where we need to be. In 75 days, we’re going to get that, and I can’t wait.

Plus, it’s a great game to start the season. Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson is going to be a battle we watch for years to come.

I can’t think of too many matchups that would be better to start the 2020 campaign.

So, crack open a beer this weekend, smile at the fact we’re only 75 days away and let’s have ourselves a hell of a great season!