Patrick Mahomes Is Spending His Summer Drinking Some Ice Cold Coors Light

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently likes to have a few cold beers.

Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews posted an Instagram photo of the star quarterback drinking a cold Coors Light, and it’s a vibe we can get behind. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Jun 10, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Is it possible to get any cooler than Patrick Mahomes is as a person? Dude is out here slinging Coors Lights after winning the Super Bowl.

There are guys who are that dude and then there’s Patrick Mahomes. If you don’t understand the difference, then this life isn’t for you.

Patrick Mahomes with the catch and slam (via ig:JasonGrill) pic.twitter.com/GZu9sfMtLD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2020

If you don’t know what it’s like to pound cold beers during the summer, then you’re no friend of mine. That much is for sure.

You think I’m not all about the cold beer life? I just bought a Canyon Coolers 55, and I’ve been riding it hard to put it to use.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canyon Coolers (@canyoncoolers) on Apr 25, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

In a sense, you could say Mahomes and I are cut from the same cloth. We’re both elite passers of the football and we both love beer.

Are we on the verge of becoming best friends?

Never change, Mahomes. Keep the beer flowing the energy levels high!