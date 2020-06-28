A Massive Bear And Her Cub Casually Walk Up On A Guy Sitting On His Porch

One guy had a very chill reaction to two bears showing up on his porch.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a gigantic black bear and her cub appeared out of nowhere, and just casually walked around his porch.

Of all the things you see on the internet today, I can guarantee you that this video will be among the craziest. Give it a watch below!

This dude is entirely too calm for that situation @stooloutdoors (via ig:Esky.s) pic.twitter.com/LyVm9z909b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2020

I honestly have no idea how that dude was that chill. Not only was there a bear just casually checking out his cabin, but it had a cub with it.

Bears are notoriously protective of their young. The last thing you want to do is get between a female bear and her baby.

That's a great way to get mauled.

Yet, this bear couldn’t have seemed to care less, and the dude seemed super amped to be living in the moment.

I’m not sure too many people would have reacted in a similar fashion. Most people probably would have taken off like their life depended on it.

Props to this dude for having the guts to stick around and just start filming. That’s pretty impressive.