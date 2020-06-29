Hulu Appears To Remove ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episodes Featuring Blackface

Hulu has apparently pulled multiple episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” that featured blackface.

I got a text Sunday night from an avid "Sunny" fan that the episodes of the FX classic with blackface had disappeared from the streaming giant.

After checking this morning, episodes “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6” and “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth” are both gone.

There appears to be no formal announcement that I can find anywhere online, and the move comes after “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth” was already pulled from Netflix overseas.

Just like when Netflix pulled an episode because of Mac’s blackface, this move doesn’t make sense at all. “Always Sunny” is a comedy show.

It’s not just a comedy show, but it’s one of the most famous comedy series ever made. The storylines go after everything.

“Sunny” takes no prisoners. Yet, the episodes with blackface are now gone. We’ve scrubbed them from history! People are not allowed to watch!

We’re in big trouble as a society when comedy starts getting censored. Once we clamp down on humor, then we’re done.

How long until “Tropic Thunder” is pulled from stores for purchase? It can’t be too much longer, right? After all, Robert Downey Jr. did blackface, and we all know you just can’t have that in your comedy!

What a pathetic and shameful decision by Hulu. It’s a comedy show. We’re truly living in a bizarre time.