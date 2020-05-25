Rob McElhenney Says ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Will Cover The Coronavirus Pandemic

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the upcoming season.

The hit show from Rob McElhenney is known for mirroring current events in a way we’ve never seen before, outside of “South Park.” One of the reasons “Sunny” is so damn popular is because it’s always fresh and up-to-date.

Well, the genius behind the comedy show says we’ll get an episode about the crisis in season 15. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

McElhenney told NME.com the following about a coronavirus-themed episode when asked if the hit show would cover the pandemic:

Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’ where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!

This is going to be absolutely awesome. I’ve had a lot of talks with friends about how the two shows I’m most excited to see put their spins on the pandemic are “Sunny” and “South Park.”

I have no doubt both will be absolutely incredible. “Always Sunny” can cover any topic and make it absolutely hilarious.

The episode about the housing crisis is one of the funniest episodes of television I’ve ever seen in my life.

Now, they’re going to crank things up by covering the coronavirus pandemic. If that doesn’t have you juiced, you simply don’t understand great comedy.

For those of you worried about “Sunny” ending any time soon, it sounds like you can relax. McElhenney also told NME, “I’ll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job.”

That’s music to my ears. I can’t wait to see what we get in season 15 and all the years that follow.