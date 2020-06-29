Matt Ryan Says He’s The Best Quarterback In The NFC South

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan thinks he’s the best quarterback in the NFC South.

Ryan was discussing the topic on “Pardon My Take” and he said he’s the best passer in a division that includes Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints, according to The Spun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think currently, yeah, I’ll go with myself,” Ryan said when talking about the best NFC South gunslinger. You can watch his full interview below.

This is the definition of a no-win situation. What else is Ryan supposed to say? Is he supposed to admit Tom Brady and Drew Brees are both better than him?

If he says that, then he’s going to get mocked relentlessly for not being confident in himself. He had to say that he’s the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:27am PST

That leads us to the situation we’re now in, which is Ryan getting mocked relentlessly for claiming to be better than Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

See what I mean? No matter how Ryan described the quarterback situation in the NFC South, he was going to come out a loser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:23am PDT

Hell, maybe Ryan will go out in 2020 and prove everyone wrong. I just find it hard to believe Tom Brady and Drew Brees won’t have great campaigns this season.

Ryan got put in a tough position, tried to give it his best answer but came out looking foolish anyway.

Let us know in the comments if you think he’s better than Brady and Brees.