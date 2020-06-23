Tom Brady Is Running Buccaneers Workouts Like They’re Practices

Quarterback Tom Brady is apparently running workouts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like they’re full-blown practices.

The Bucs acquired Brady in the offseason after he decided to leave the New England Patriots, and it sounds like his famous work ethic is already having an impact on the team.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale said the following during an interview on The Zach Gelb Show, according to JoeBucsFan.com:

The way he runs our workouts, it’s like a practice. Instead of just telling us to run a dig [route] or something like that, he’s telling us the full play call. He’s doing his cadence as if we’re in a game. He’s doing adjustments, doing the hots and sights. With a guy like him, it’s really easy to kind of be building chemistry and emulating that whole practice environment.

This is what you get when you bring Tom Brady into your organization. He’s simply the kind of man who won’t be outworked.

He might not have the physical tools of other elite quarterbacks, but the man just knows how to work and win. That’s been his mantra for two decades.

That’s how he put six Super Bowl rings on his fingers during his time with the Patriots.

Given how the Bucs aren’t any good at all and have disappointed expectations the past few years, they need him to whip the organization into shape.

It sounds like he got to work immediately and I’d expect nothing less out of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

We’ll see what the Bucs do in 2020, but there’s no doubt the eyes of the football world are upon them.