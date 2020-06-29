Mitch McConnell On Wearing Masks: ‘We Must Have No Stigma’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there must be no stigma against wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus and urged people to wear them when leaving the house or when getting close to other people.

In a floor speech, McConnell said Americans must continue to be cautious and wear masks, but he made it clear that the U.S. needs to come up with a new strategy for how to conduct business amid the pandemic, saying “We cannot go back to April, and we cannot go right back to normal. We need new routines, new rhythms and new strategies for this new middle ground in between. It’s the task of each family, each small business, each employer and all levels of government to apply common sense and make this happen.”

“To name just one example: We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter. In fact, the more we hate the pain and suffering that accompanied the strict stay-home guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take reasonable small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus,” he continued. (RELATED: RNC Responds To Jacksonville’s Mask Order Ahead Of Convention)

The comments come as the Republican National Committee (RNC) responded Monday to news that Jacksonville is planning to institute a city-wide mask order stop coronavirus from spreading.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s mask order, which he announced Monday afternoon, would require masks to be worn inside. The announcement comes after other cities in Florida, such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orange County have made it mandatory to wear a mask.