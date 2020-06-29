Town In New York Celebrates ‘What Our Country Stands For’ With New Golden Soldier Statue

One town in New York has found a way to celebrate what they said “our country stands for” with a new golden soldier statue.

"We started getting donations from a lot of people, and we were so surprised that we raised so much money," Richard Olenoski, project lead said of the new statue that stands in Bloomfield's Veteran Park, per Fox6Now.com in a piece published Sunday.

"A numbing experience," Myra Gallagher, Bloomfield resident added. "I never thought it would happen."

Video of the soldier can be seen by clicking here.

At a time when statues across the country are coming down, a handful of people in the Bloomfield area put one up — a statue developers say everyone can get behind. https://t.co/3T2eMDsv7B — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 29, 2020

“The people that were behind this were undying,” she added. “They just jumped over every hurdle that was put up to them. Look at — people appreciate what you did, and what other family members did.”

Gallagher continued, while noting that “if you feel the same way we do, support it. That statue represents what our country stands for. We stand behind it.”

On Sunday, the soldier was delivered after months of fundraising and work to make it happen.

“We had a lot of veterans show up here, and this is for the veterans,” Olenoski explained.

Officials explained the monument, which cost around $40,000, is dedicated to all the men and women who served our country, per the outlet.

“Cause I had three brothers in the war,” Richard went on. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what we’d do.”

“I feel good,” he added. “Now, I can sleep at night.”