Alabama Named The Best College Football Program Of The Past Decade

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been named the best college football program of the last decade.

Sporting News recently dropped its rankings of the best college football programs since 2010 and Nick Saban and company came out on top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama was followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU. My beloved Wisconsin Badgers checked in at number eight.

As I’ve said many times, I’m not a fan of Alabama or the SEC in general. My role in life is to expose and attack the SEC at all times.

Having said that, the facts and numbers speak for themselves. Nick Saban didn’t just return the Crimson Tide to glory.

He elevated them to an entirely new level and he’s won five rings along the way in Tuscaloosa. The man just doesn’t know what it’s like to be anything other than excellent.

As for Clemson checking in at second, I’m not sure how anyone could disagree with that. Dabo Swinney has won two rings over the past few years.

Clemson was always a solid program, but now they’re arguably the second best program in all of college football.

They win another title this upcoming season and they might officially slide into first place.

Am I okay with my Badgers being at eighth on the list? I am okay with it. Outside of two very average seasons in the past 10 years (2012 and 2018), the Badgers have been rolling through the B1G.

Now, we have Paul Chryst entering his sixth year with the Badgers, and I have no doubt we’re in for a huge 2020 campaign.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the rankings! They seem very fair and reasonable!