Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Sees A Drop In Ratings After Reports Surface That She’s Mean

Actress Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show has seen a decrease in ratings.

The decrease in ratings comes after multiple reports surfaced claiming DeGeneres is actually “mean” to people around her, according to a report published Wednesday by The Sun.

Ellen DeGeneres flaming out. After months of bad press about her behavior, ratings for her show have plummeted 14% to a season low. pic.twitter.com/tzVIqDid3m — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 23, 2020

“The Ellen Show” saw a 14% decline in ratings after falling to a record-low of 1.2 for this current season, TVNewsCheck reported. “Live With Kelly And Ryan” and “Dr. Phil” both have higher ratings than the daytime talk show.

DeGeneres was first accused of being “cold and distant” by a beauty YouTuber who appeared on her show in January. Next, DeGeneres was accused of keeping her employees in the dark regarding pay and hours amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, a former security guard for the television host claimed she had been rude during the 2014 Oscars.

DeGeneres was even the subject of a Twitter thread started by podcaster Kevin T. Porter where he called her “one of the meanest people alive.”

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! ????❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

There have even been reports that DeGeneres’ show is being cancelled, but producers have told the New York Post that those are untrue.

“Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue,” a spokesperson for the production company told the outlet.