Illinois Linebacker Milo Eifler Says Schools ‘Are Showing Blatant Disregard For’ Players During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler thinks schools aren’t looking out for the safety of football players.

Many football programs around America have already brought players back for voluntary workouts, and they're gearing up for the season to happen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Eifler isn’t impressed. He tweeted Wednesday, “I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic. Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes.”

I actually have to disagree with Eifler on this one. I haven’t seen anything to suggest that college athletic programs are taking advantage of players.

Workouts and activities are voluntary. Only athletes who want to be there are showing up. Yes, most athletes given the option are returning, but it’s still voluntary.

Secondly, athletes are almost certainly going to be taken care of better on campus than off of it. That’s just a simple fact.

On a college campus, football players have access to the best food and medical care available in this country. Major college football programs have deep pockets, and that means the resources are plentiful.

I’d much rather be a sick football player on a campus than be a sick person living a normal life. Your medical care and access to great nutrition is substantially better on campus.

So, while I respect Eifler for speaking up and voicing his concern, I think he’s wrong on this one.