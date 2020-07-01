Colorado Woman Who Told Beto ‘Hell No You’re Not’ Taking My Guns Wins GOP House Primary

In Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, Republican political outsider Lauren Boebert won a stunning primary upset against Trump-endorsed Congressman Scott Tipton on Tuesday.

With 87% of precincts reporting as of 10:45pm CT, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Boebert, who holds nearly a double-digit lead over Tipton.

Boebert, a Trump supporter and restaurant owner, campaigned on a platform notably to the right of Tipton, taking hard-line stances on immigration and the second amendment. In 2019, Boebert made headlines when she told former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, “Hell no, you’re not going to take our guns” in response to his controversial comments on AR-15’s.

Tipton conceded the shocking loss to Boebert, saying in a congratulatory statement that the “wish[es] her and her supporters well.” President Trump also responded with a tweet, saying, “Congratulations on a really great win!”

Boebert’s candidacy has not been without controversy. Some are pointing to comments the candidate made about the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, where she said, “Everything I’ve heard of Q I hope this is real because it only means America is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values.”

As Business Insider reports, Boebert’s upset over now-former Congressman Tipton is one of a string of incumbent losses this cycle to insurgent campaigns, including both Democrats and Republicans. Tipton’s loss also marks the second Republican House member endorsed by President Trump to lose in a primary this cycle.

Boebert will face off against Democratic candidate Diane Bush in the November general election.

