Jeffrey Epstein Statue Appears In Albuquerque With Plaque Listing Sexual Assault Cases

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
There were reported sightings of a Jeffrey Epstein statue with an attached plaque in Wednesday morning in Albuquerque , KOAT 7 reported.

The bronze statue was captured in photos sent to the KOAT 7 news station, and was mysteriously removed by the time a camera crew arrived at the scene, which was reportedly in front of the old city hall.

The statue was attached to a plaque listing the convicted sex offenders’ myriad court cases. Epstein died August 10, 2019 in prison while awaiting a trial for sex-trafficking charges. (RELATED: DOJ Tries To Compel Prince Andrew To Talk About Jeffrey Epstein, But Lawyers Say He Already Offered An Interview)

The summary reads “Jeffrey (January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019) was an American Financier, who started as a teacher and worked his way up from a low level assistant to being one of the top financial advisers in the U.S.A. He had a home in New Mexico, Zorro Ranch. He was also a rapist who died in prison”.

After the list of cases, the plaque reads “Generously provided to Bernalillo County by The Antlion Entertainment “Art” Collective.”

When some people approached the statue early Wednesday, they reported seeing what appeared to be an “armed militia” person guarding it, according to KOAT 7.

City officials are investigating how the statue got into city property.