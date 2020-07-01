Jeffrey Epstein Statue Appears In Albuquerque With Plaque Listing Sexual Assault Cases

There were reported sightings of a Jeffrey Epstein statue with an attached plaque in Wednesday morning in Albuquerque , KOAT 7 reported.

The bronze statue was captured in photos sent to the KOAT 7 news station, and was mysteriously removed by the time a camera crew arrived at the scene, which was reportedly in front of the old city hall.

Mystery Jeffrey Epstein statue found in Downtown Albuquerque https://t.co/LzN5A78GSb — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 1, 2020

The statue was attached to a plaque listing the convicted sex offenders’ myriad court cases. Epstein died August 10, 2019 in prison while awaiting a trial for sex-trafficking charges. (RELATED: DOJ Tries To Compel Prince Andrew To Talk About Jeffrey Epstein, But Lawyers Say He Already Offered An Interview)

The summary reads “Jeffrey (January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019) was an American Financier, who started as a teacher and worked his way up from a low level assistant to being one of the top financial advisers in the U.S.A. He had a home in New Mexico, Zorro Ranch. He was also a rapist who died in prison”.

A viewer sent this to me- they said it is a statue of Jeffrey Epstein and that it was placed in downtown ABQ Wednesday morning. The viewer said the person who placed it there kept yelling: “If we don’t have a statue of Epstein, how will people learn?” @krqe pic.twitter.com/vwAe5Smjwo — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) July 1, 2020

After the list of cases, the plaque reads “Generously provided to Bernalillo County by The Antlion Entertainment “Art” Collective.”

When some people approached the statue early Wednesday, they reported seeing what appeared to be an “armed militia” person guarding it, according to KOAT 7.

City officials are investigating how the statue got into city property.