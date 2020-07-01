Jennifer Garner Proves Once Again To Be The Best After Sharing Sweet Advice To A Fan Dealing With Heartbreak

Jennifer Garner proved once again to be one our favorite leading Hollywood ladies after she offered some sweet advice to a fan dealing with heartbreak.

"Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry," the 48-year-old actress responded to a fan's comments on her Instagram post. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

"Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth," she added. "Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind and heart with prayer/meditation/exercise/art."

Garner continued, “Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

It all comes after the “Alias” star made a post on her social media account showing her during quarantine over the last few months.

A fan, identified as meregoddess, explained that “I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind.”

“It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell@my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel@like I will never find happiness or security,” she added. “I find a sense of balm from seeing yours buts it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll@ever be there.”

The fan went on to write that the person, “is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

Garner knows about break-ups and the end of a marriage following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.