REPORT: Las Vegas Is No Longer Being Considered As A Hub City For The NHL’s Return

Las Vegas is reportedly out of the running to host NHL games when the league returns.

The NHL is currently considering a plan that will bring games to two hub cities during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Las Vegas has been one of the possible locations, but that’s apparently over. According to Frank Seravalli, Sin City is out of the running because of a “spike” in coronavirus cases.

He added that there’s a real possibility the two hub cities end up being Edmonton and Toronto.

For the first time in more than a month, sounds like Vegas is no longer a frontrunner to host an #NHL hub city. Spike in COVID-19 numbers in Vegas appears to have put a damper on their bid. As @TSNBobMcKenzie reported, very possible both hubs cities are in Canada ????????: TOR and EDM — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2020

Would the games have been cool in Las Vegas? Well, probably not, honestly. They only would be cool in Vegas if fans were allowed to go into the venue, which almost certainly wouldn’t have been allowed.

So, unlike the NFL draft getting pulled out of Las Vegas, this move doesn’t really mean much other than Vegas misses out on the chance to host the games.

What I do know for sure is that this hub cities idea is golden. Everyone who ever played hockey loved the road tournaments.

They were so fun. You’d load up your car, drive up north to some small rink and spend the weekend playing some puck.

Now, the NHL is more or less embracing that mentality in order to bring the season back. It has my nine year old self pumped to watch it unfold.

No matter what you think of where the games will happen, we should all applaud the NHL for getting the games rolling again. America needs sports right now, and the NHL is bringing them to us.

I can’t wait to find out where the hub cities end up being. It’s going to be a fun time!