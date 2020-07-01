It’s The Perfect Time To Watch ‘The Great Escape’ With Steve McQueen

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to watch “The Great Escape” if you’ve never seen it before.

I found the classic film starring Steve McQueen on my mind yesterday. I have no idea why, but it just was. I quickly remembered how damn good it is.

The film tells the true story of a massive prison break of Allied POWs during WWII. It’s without a doubt one of the best war movies ever made.

While the action is incredibly minimal, the entire story is fascinating. I won’t ruin the ending for those of you who haven’t seen it, but from start through the finish, the escape plan is outstanding.

The fact it’s a true story makes it even wilder.

“The Great Escape” is also a great movie to watch with the entire family. It’s incredibly kid friendly. There’s no terrible language or graphic sex scenes.

If you’re okay with your kids watching just about anything on broadcast TV, then “The Great Escape” won’t be a problem at all.

So, if you’re looking for a movie about the good guys making a break for it during WWII, then I can’t can’t recommend “The Great Escape” enough.

Do yourself a favor and fire it up on just about any streaming site that rents movies.