Comedian Ricky Gervais Reflects On Epic Golden Globes Speech Aimed At Hypocritical Celebrities

Comedian Ricky Gervais called his Golden Globes speech “quite zeitgeisty” after he went after celebrities for being hypocrites.

Gervais reflected on his speech in an interview published Thursday by Yahoo Entertainment.

WATCH:

“It was quite zeitgeisty,” he told the outlet. “I suppose because people were tired of being lectured by multimillionaires telling them to recycle when they’re flying around in private jets. So I think people were tired of the hypocrisy.”

People really are tired of that. If you’re going to preach to people that we need to do better or be better, then you better be doing everything you can to be better too. Instead, it just comes off as a bunch of hypocrisy. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Hits Celebrities With Joke About Diversity Following ‘I Take Responsibility’ Anti-Racism Video)

Gervais also talked about how he likes when a celebrity can take a joke, specifically Leonardo DiCaprio. The comedian joked that “by the end” of the premiere for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “his date was too old for him.”

“But the flip side of it, when I teased Leonardo, and he really laughed, people loved that! People love a celebrity going, ‘You got me.’ That’s all you have to do,” Gervais said.

People just really need to be better at being laughed at. Sometimes it’s okay to laugh at yourself.