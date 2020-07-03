NBA Has 9 More Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Among Players Is Up To 25

The NBA has more coronavirus cases to deal with.

According to the New York Post, the latest round of testing for players in the league resulted in nine more positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The total number of positive tests among NBA players is now up to 25. Teams are expected to start showing up Tuesday at Disney in Orlando, Florida, for the league’s restart.

Obviously, this isn’t exactly a stellar update. It was already bad enough when 16 players initially tested positive for the virus.

Now, there’s another nine players you can tack onto the total, and this update comes just days before teams are supposed to start getting to Disney.

Will the NBA end up having to pack the whole thing up and end the restart? We know Adam Silver is open to it if things get bad enough, but I’m not sure anyone knows where the bar for that is at.

Currently, the league has 25 positive tests among players. That’s clearly not enough so far. Would 50 positive tests? How about 75?

I honestly don’t know what the threshold is for positive tests ending the NBA’s restart.

After a positive test for the coronavirus in the Los Angeles Clippers traveling party headed to Orlando next week, the organization closed its practice facility to players and staff as a precaution today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but it certainly seems like the NBA needs to get this situation under control before it gets much worse.