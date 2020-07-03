PAC-12 Is Prepared For Some Programs To Skip The 2020 Football Season

The PAC-12 is ready for some teams to sit out the college football season.

The PAC-12 has a variety of scenarios that the conference is looking at for the football season during the coronavirus pandemic. Two options are playing just conference games, or playing a single non-conference game and then 10 PAC-12 matchups. Well, the conference is also ready for some teams to not play at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There are scenarios where we move as a conference together, and scenarios where not everyone can but most can. To be clear, I’m not saying we would go in that direction. I just want to underscore that we’re looking at everything,” conference Commissioner Larry Scott said when discussing the situation, according to the Mercury News.

While I’m not cheering for PAC-12 teams to sit out, we have to realize that it’s not really that big of a deal. I’m not trying to be mean, but nobody cares about the PAC-12.

Sure, USC was awesome back in the day and Oregon and Washington can still ball out, but the PAC-12 is irrelevant on the national stage when compared to the SEC and Big 10.

If teams from the PAC-12 sit out, then that’s what will happen. There will be a minor ripple felt through the college football landscape, but it’s not going to bring the sport to a grinding halt.

Now, if SEC and Big 10 teams start packing up and going home, then we have a very different story on our hands.

However, the PAC-12 is a bit of a joke outside of the top two or three teams. If programs want to sit out, then we’ll see them in 2021.

The rest of us will be playing some football like God intended.