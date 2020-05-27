PAC-12 Will Allow Voluntary Athletic Activities Starting June 15

The PAC-12 will let football players get to work starting June 15.

According to Brett McMurphy, the conference will allow voluntary athletic activities during the coronavirus pandemic starting June 15 “subject to decision of each individual campus & where permissible by relevant government entities.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The PAC-12 is the latest conference to green light bringing back athletes on a voluntary basis during the ongoing crisis.

Pac-12 announces it will allow for voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports to commence on June 15, subject to decision of each individual campus & where permissible by relevant government entities — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 26, 2020

The PAC-12 looked like the only Power Five conference that might legitimately sit out the upcoming season. They seemed willing to do so.

For those who have been paying attention, it certainly looked like there was a very real chance at least part of the PAC-12 wouldn’t play football.

Now, the conference is opening up for voluntary activities in a few weeks. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I just don’t know what is.

Once the PAC-12 gets things rolling, then you know we’re in a great position for football. Two months ago, it looked like the western conference wouldn’t do anything for a long time.

Now, they’ll start football workouts June 15.

We’ve been grinding out this war, and it looks like a victory is imminent. I told you all to keep the faith!