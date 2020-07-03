‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Ordered To Hand Over Documents In Lion Abuse Case

“Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe has been ordered to turn over documents regarding the health of lions the zoo has allegedly been neglecting.

PETA claimed that the “Tiger King” star argued the veterinarian records were protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

“This ruling tells Jeff Lowe that he can no longer evade the court’s authority and needs to come clean about the ways these lions are suffering in his custody,” PETA attorney Brittany Peet said in a statement, Fox News reported. “PETA looks forward to reviewing these records and getting these animals transferred to accredited sanctuaries.” (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Claims Joe Exotic Had Sexual Relations With A Tiger)

The ruling comes after PETA released images of the alleged animal neglect in a press release on its website. PETA claimed the images came from Lowe’s Oklahoma zoo and show that the lions are suffering from unclean conditions.

Don’t let Jeff Lowe get away with THIS just because #TigerKing isn’t trending anymore. You won’t believe what is happening to these lions. https://t.co/F2nWhMKgsc — PETA (@peta) June 29, 2020

“The USDA’s inaction allowed ‘Joe Exotic’ to abuse and neglect animals for years, and so far, it’s also failed to help the big cats held by Jeff Lowe,” PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in the press release. “In the wake of ‘Tiger King’, the public eye is on the USDA to do its job and shut Lowe and his despicable roadside zoo down pronto.”