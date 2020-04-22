Netflix Claims 64 Million Households Have Watched At Least Part Of ‘Tiger King’

A staggering amount of people have watched “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on Netflix.

Following a report that more than five billion minutes of the show had been streamed, we now have an even better idea of how many people tuned in.

According to TechCrunch, Netflix revealed that more than 64 million households have viewed the show. In order to be counted, a household must watch at least two minutes of a program.

Is it safe to say “Tiger King” is a smashing success? I think that you’d simply be lying to yourself at this point if you said it wasn’t.

The story of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, exotic pets, a missing husband and more has captivated America. People can’t get enough!

It’s literally weirder than anything I could have made up in my wildest dreams. The show is what I imagine a script written while tripping on LSD would be like, except it’s all very real. It’s a little too real at times!

In fact, “Tiger King” was so successful that Netflix ended up dropping a new episode recapping all the chaos and carnage with the pivotal players.

People just can’t get enough of Joe Exotic, and I love the fact the series has been so popular. Hopefully, it encourages Netflix to produce more content like this.

I mean, Joe Exotic was literally brought up during a coronavirus press conference with President Donald Trump. I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

White House reporter asks President Trump if he’s going to pardon Tiger King’s Joe Exotic during Coronavirus presser pic.twitter.com/dBGhaCYdAt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

