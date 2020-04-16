‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Claims Joe Exotic Had Sexual Relations With A Tiger

“Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe has accused Joe Exotic of having sexual relations with a tiger on tape.

Lowe admitted he had found a flash drive with footage of Joe Exotic and his ex-husband interacting sexually with a tiger, according to a report published by the New York Post. The allegation came Wednesday during a “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit.

“Hey Jeff! I was wondering what (if any) weird S*IT have you found out about Joe Exotic since he’s been incarcerated randomly around the park?” one user reportedly asked.

“I think the weirdest thing we found … was a flash drive of Joe and [his ex-husband] and they were having sexual relations with animals in the park,” Lowe responded, the NYPost reported.

Lowe, who took over Joe Exotic’s infamous zoo, has been quick to drag his former partner on social media. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Addresses Photo Of Her With ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic)

Lowe has also claimed that Joe Exotic had sex fetishes, according to an interview published by the Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger King’s Joe Exotic ‘had two bodies of protesters buried at his zoo, indulged in bestiality and used stuffed animals as sex toys’ claims new zoo owner Jeff Lowe https://t.co/IJxGSlXdFE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 10, 2020

He claimed he found “packages and packages of these whips and chains and bondage devices” belonging to his former partner.

“We also found pictures of stuffed animals where the mouths and ends of the animals had holes cut out in them where they would use them as their own sex toy,” Lowe said.