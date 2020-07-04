This Video Shows Some Of America’s Best Accomplishments

The Daily Caller News Foundation produced a three minute super-cut highlighting some of America’s greatest achievements and moments.

The DCNF video, “THIS Is America!” shows various accomplishments, including the Wright brothers successfully flying the first airplane, Apollo 11’s landing on the moon, the U.S Olympic Hockey team’s Miracle on Ice victory over Russia during the Cold War and Jesse Owens’s track and field gold medal win in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. (Related: Celebrate The 4th Of July With The Miracle On Ice)

The video plays excerpts, for example, from former president Ronald Reagan’s “We Are Americans Speech.”

“…To believe that together, with God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans,” Reagan said.

WATCH:

The video also shows President John F.Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, President George W. Bush’s “I Can Hear You” speech after 9/11 and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream Speech.”

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” Martin Luther King Jr. said.

