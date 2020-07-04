Matthew McConaughey Drops Awesome 4th Of July Video With An Inspiring Message

Matthew McConaughey dropped an awesome Twitter video Saturday for the 4th of July.

In honor of America's birthday, the Hollywood icon and legend preached a message about unity and the importance of coming together.

If you watch just one video today, you might want to make it this one. Give it a watch below!

happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020

I could honestly listen McConaughey talk all day long. Everything the dude says is inspirational. I’m pretty sure he could convince me of just about anything.

Look at his vibe in this video! The “True Detective” star has a headband on and he’s ready for a day of partying.

You know what else he’s ready for? He’s ready to unite America. He’s ready to bring people together and remind us all why America is such a damn good place.

It’s almost like McConaughey was put on this planet to just bring us all positive energy around the clock.

Stay frosty, Matthew! He’s a national treasure, and we’ll never get tired of his awesome messages.