Celebrate The 4th Of July With The Miracle On Ice

It’s the 4th of July, and we have the perfect way to celebrate.

There's no better way to celebrate American on its beautiful birthday than remembering the Miracle on Ice. The famous hockey game during the 1980 Olympics against the Soviet Union represents everything that's great about America.

It was good vs. evil, freedom vs. communism and it was a bunch of ragged college kids against the Soviet juggernaut.

It was good vs. evil, freedom vs. communism and it was a bunch of ragged college kids against the Soviet juggernaut.

Nobody thought America could win. In fact, just a few days earlier, the USSR beat the living hell out of the USA in an exhibition game.

Well, when the time came to show up and show out in the medal round against the communists, head coach Herb Brooks had the guys ready to roll.

What happened in Lake Placid on that fateful February 22 day will forever be remembered as the greatest sports moment in American history. America won the game 4-3, Al Michaels gave us the greatest call ever on the mic and then we beat the Fins for the gold medal.

So, on this glorious day when we celebrate America’s birthday, let’s take a moment to remember the day the world counted out the USA, and we kicked down the damn door.

There will never be another moment like the Miracle on Ice, and I firmly believe it’s the greatest moment in the history of sports.

Now, let’s drink some beers in honor of America and the 1980 Olympic hockey team!