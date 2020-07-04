Paul Finebaum Says There’s Less Than A 50% Chance College Football Happens

ESPN college football pundit Paul Finebaum isn’t confident the season will happen.

With coronavirus continuing to hammer America’s favorite sport, people around the country are wondering if we’ll have football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

It sounds like we might be in big trouble. Finebaum said the chances of football happen are “below 50% right now,” and added that the sport is “in peril.”

“It’s below 50% right now [on whether a college football season is played]. … College football is in peril right now.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/js3XhmaPSL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

Honestly, I’m not sure America is ready for the college football season to be canceled. We’ve all been doing our parts to help beat coronavirus, and we’ve been told college football is at the end of the rainbow.

If the football season doesn’t happen, you’re going to see people lose their damn minds. I’ll be out there leading the riots.

America is built on college football. That’s simply a fact, and there’s no way around it. This country needs football to happen.

We just do. I’m open to changes, but I’m simply not open to the season being canceled. We can’t let that happen!

If I have to win this damn war against coronavirus all by myself to save the season then that’s what I’ll do.

It would also be the most Wisconsin thing ever to have the season canceled when we’re a playoff contender. We already lost March Madness after winning the B1G. It’d be borderline poetic to have a playoff run snatched from us too.

We’ll see what happens, but the video clip below pretty much sums up my feelings on the situation if the football season gets canceled.