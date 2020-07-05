Entertainment

Kanye Says He’s ‘Running For President,’ Picks Up Elon Musk’s Endorsement

FILE PHOTO: 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair - Beverly Hills

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
Font Size:

Kanye West said he’s “running for president” on Saturday.

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote on Twitter Saturday.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed the 42-year-old rapper’s potential presidential bid on Twitter.

“You have my full support!” Musk said.


West’s newest music hits carry an ongoing religious theme. His most hit, “Wash Us In The Blood” is part of an upcoming album,”God’s Country.”(Related: Kanye West Joins George Floyd Protesters In Chicago)


The rapper has a history of supporting President Donald Trump and made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery on June 4. West also donated to set up a college plan for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.