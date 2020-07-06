Entertainment

Celebrities Pay Tribute To Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels

Musician Charlie Daniels attends the "39th Annual Country Music Awards" at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on May 26, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Celebrities like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood were just a few of the stars that paid tribute Monday to legendary country music singer-songwriter Charlie Daniels following news of his death.

He was 83.

“I wrote these words for Charlie’s [Daniels] biography,” singer Brad Paisley tweeted to his millions of followers Monday. “They ring even more true now. I’m so sad he’s gone.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him,” he added, along with several snaps of the two performing on stage together. “Rest In Peace my friend. We love you.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“Just learning of the passing of this great man,” Luke Bryan shared, along with a snap of the two stars together. “What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon.”

“Prayers to his family,” he added. “Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels.”

“Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning,” Jason Aldean tweeted, along with a picture of the two singers. “He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!”

“I’m sad for the world and for his family…but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player…see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels,” Carrie Underwood captioned her post on Instagram.

 

