Celebrities Pay Tribute To Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels

Celebrities like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood were just a few of the stars that paid tribute Monday to legendary country music singer-songwriter Charlie Daniels following news of his death.

He was 83.

“I wrote these words for Charlie’s [Daniels] biography,” singer Brad Paisley tweeted to his millions of followers Monday. “They ring even more true now. I’m so sad he’s gone.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him,” he added, along with several snaps of the two performing on stage together. “Rest In Peace my friend. We love you.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“Just learning of the passing of this great man,” Luke Bryan shared, along with a snap of the two stars together. “What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon.”

“Prayers to his family,” he added. “Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels.”

“Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning,” Jason Aldean tweeted, along with a picture of the two singers. “He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!”

“I’m sad for the world and for his family…but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player…see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels,” Carrie Underwood captioned her post on Instagram.

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

Our hero and friend ⁦@CharlieDaniels⁩ has just entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Thank you Sir for all you gave the world, and your fierce love of God and Country. We will always love and respect you. #RipCharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/Tra9QnsMQg — John Rich (@johnrich) July 6, 2020

Jimmy De Martini on #CharlieDaniels: “He put the fiddle on the map. If it weren’t for him, the fiddle wouldn’t have made its way into different genres of music, and I wouldn’t be where I am today.” pic.twitter.com/x6Jpr4sxxv — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) July 6, 2020

I grew up on the CDB, and I know I’m blessed to call Charlie and Hazel friends. Love and strength to this family. The world mourns with you. RIP Charlie. xoxo #charliedaniels pic.twitter.com/cEz8BgTcrd — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) July 6, 2020

RIP .@CharlieDaniels A true patriot & great American. He & I never met, but I saw him up close & personal in 2002 at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, & 2005 in Iraq. The man was EVERYWHERE we were. More deployments than any soldier I ever met. God bless him & keep him and give him Peace. pic.twitter.com/mv7PquAIgi — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) July 6, 2020

This #Legend @CharlieDaniels was at the core of my roots & influences in music. We recorded “Just As I Am” together for his Grammy winnin Gospel Album. “Oh lamb of God I come…I come” sings the hymn. An honor to call him my friend. Fiddle’s gonna be roarin in heaven tonight #RIP pic.twitter.com/LOhZiTMcUy — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 6, 2020

The word “legend” gets tossed around so easily these days, but not in this case… he was #BeyondLegendary. This is one of my absolute favorites… “The Legend of Wooly Swamp” #CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/kSsqVwmsFf — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

Charlie Daniels was the nicest country artist I’ve ever had the chance to spend moments around. His music and talent speaks for itself, but boys and girls it’s the legacy you leave behind and your character. It doesn’t get better than Charlie Daniels. Rest In Peace Charlie. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 6, 2020