Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Postpone Concert After ‘Possibly’ Being Exposed To ‘COVID-19’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced they are postponing a planned Facebook concert after “possibly” being exposed to “COVID-19 virus.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood’s July 7 Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks,” a tweet from the 58-year-old country singer read Monday. The post was noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” the tweet added.

The post from the country music superstar continued, “to be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.-Team Garth [and] TeamTY.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

It all comes after the “Friends In Low Places” hitmaker appeared to show the way to other entertainers during the pandemic when he did a drive-in theater concert last month that was broadcast to 300 drive-in locations across the country. The June 27 show sold out almost as fast as the tickets to the show became available and is now the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters in the United States and Canada.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” “The Dance” hitmaker shared at the time. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it.”

“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community,” he added. “This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”