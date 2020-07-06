Mandy Moore Questions Why Ex-Husband Apologized For Abuse Publicly Instead Of Privately

Actress Mandy Moore reacted to a public apology issued by her ex-husband Ryan Adams for his abusive behavior.

Moore said she found it “curious” that Adams would apologize publicly without doing so privately during a Monday appearance on the “Today” show.

“You know, it’s challenging because I feel like in many ways, I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” Moore said. “I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.” (RELATED: Mandy Moore Says She Almost Walked Away From Entertainment Business)

Adams’ apology came after seven women, including Moore, accused him of abusive behavior in February of 2019.

“To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bullsh*t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different,” Adams told the Daily Mail. “Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered. There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions.”