REPORT: Big 10 Football Teams ‘Are Thinking About Scrapping’ The Season

Multiple Big 10 football programs are reportedly prepared to not play the season during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple teams in the Big 10 “are thinking about scrapping” the season amid the coronavirus pandemic and that “there will be a few Big Ten schools that do not play football this fall.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While no specific schools were listed, it’s expected Michigan will cancel matchups against Arkansas State and Washington in the fall.

Folks, I hope you’re all ready for the chaos that’s on the horizon because things are going to get very ugly at this rate.

I’ve been hoping like hell that the season would happen as planned. Clearly, that’s starting to become less and less realistic every single day.

The sad truth is that once one school pulls the plug on the season happening, then more and more will quickly follow.

In a situation like this, nobody wants to go first. It’s just the nature of the beast, but once one school does, you best believe that all bets are off.

The college football season is on the brink of disaster, and that’s true now more than ever before. I hope I’m overreacting, but it certainly isn’t looking that way.

Prepare for carnage once September rolls around. It’s going to get ugly.