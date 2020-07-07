Reported Active Shooter ‘Cordoned Off’ At Marine Corps Facility In California

A suspect has been “cordoned off” after an active shooter was reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms in California, numerous sources reported.

The base’s police received reports of an active shooter at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and “cordoned off” a suspect, according to USA Today.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

The suspect was not yet in custody as of noon, according to updated reports from the local CBS affiliate. Military police cordoned off the area. (RELATED: Navy Issues Order To Members Prohibiting Attendance Of Indoor Religious Services)

Captain Nicole Plymale told USA Today that although there is a shelter-in-place order in effect, she does not believe there is any further threat to those who live and work on the base, which is on lockdown.

The base is located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert and is the largest Marine Corps base in the world.