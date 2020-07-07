At Just $2 a Course, this 20-Course Photography and Photoshop Training Bundle Is a Steal

Whether you could stand to brush up on your photography skills or are touching up your photos digitally for the first time, a little guidance from an experienced professional is always appreciated. But with photography and Photoshop classes costing a pretty penny these days, you’re often left to your own devices which doesn’t always end well.

Taking pictures has become a whole new beast since the dawn of social media and the incredible number of artforms there are these days. But to get a well-rounded education in photography, from more classic techniques to retouching skills, look no further than The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle. Jam-packed with 119 hours of helpful content, this online program allows you to explore specified photography niches and popular editing software like Photoshop, Lightroom, GIMP, and more.

Each of the bundle’s dynamic courses is taught by renowned photography whiz Chris Parker, an experienced professional who has been helping aspiring photographers reach their creative goals since 2010. Drawing from his personal photography experience, which includes thousands of portrait sessions and 500+ weddings, Parker exposes you helpful tips. important concepts, and problem-solving skills that are invaluable in the industry.

One of the main benefits of taking the many courses in The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle is the fact that it covers so much ground. From courses on editing with Photoshop and Lightroom to insight on how to run a wedding photography business, this collection is jam-packed with training that will expand your knowledge in multiple directions. And the other benefit to the bundle? The fact that its current discount makes each course a mere $2 bucks a pop. Seriously.

Right now, you can snag all 20 courses in The Pro Photography & Photoshop Bundle for just $40, which averages to just $2 a course.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

