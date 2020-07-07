US

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Alicia Arden Demands Investigation Into Reportedly Ignored Sexual Battery Allegations

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Days after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s crony Ghislaine Maxwell, accuser Alicia Arden wants police to investigate her allegations.

Arden, 51, claimed her allegations against Epstein were ignored by police, according to a report published Tuesday by USA Today. Arden’s attorney Gloria Allred claimed the former aspiring model was not contacted by police after she filed a police report.

Arden claimed she believed she was meeting Epstein to audition to become a Victoria’s Secret model. She accused Epstein of groping her and trying to lift her skirt.

“Let me manhandle you,” she recalled Epstein saying.

Epstein was never charged. (RELATED: Netflix Trailer For ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Docuseries Hits Cover-Up Conspiracy Head On)

Allred demanded Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud look into what the Santa Monica Police Department did with the charges in the letters.

Alicia Arden one of 16 victims of Jeffrey Epstein speaks during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California on July 6, 2020. - On the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, attorney Gloria Allred demanded an investigation into why no action was taken when her client filed a police report in 1997 alleging that Jeffrey Epstein had sexually battered her. The victim, a model, is speaking out because the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell alleges that there were other victims of Jeffrey Epstein in the 90s. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Alicia Arden, one of 16 victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein, looks on as attorney Gloria Allred points to Epstein's name on a police report Arden filed during a press conference in Los Angeles, California on July 6, 2020. - On the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, attorney Gloria Allred demanded an investigation into why no action was taken when her client filed a police report in 1997 alleging that Jeffrey Epstein had sexually battered her. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’d like to know, first, what happened. Was there an investigation? Was there not an investigation,” Allred told reporters, the outlet reported. “I don’t think Alicia should have to live with the unanswered question… Why was it apparently disregarded? Did they interview Mr. Epstein? Did he decline to be interviewed? Did they take his words against hers? Or did they not do anything?”

The move comes days after Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in connection to claims she groomed underage girls for sexual relationships with Epstein.