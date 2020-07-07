Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Alicia Arden Demands Investigation Into Reportedly Ignored Sexual Battery Allegations

Days after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s crony Ghislaine Maxwell, accuser Alicia Arden wants police to investigate her allegations.

Arden, 51, claimed her allegations against Epstein were ignored by police, according to a report published Tuesday by USA Today. Arden’s attorney Gloria Allred claimed the former aspiring model was not contacted by police after she filed a police report.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Alicia Arden says L.A. cops “ignored” her report that Epstein groped her in 1997 during a Victoria’s Secret audition. “I was in a skirt and he touched my bare skin. I…began to cry.” Epstein said “Let me manhandle you,” she said.https://t.co/rZ9bIEMLQw — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 6, 2020

Arden claimed she believed she was meeting Epstein to audition to become a Victoria’s Secret model. She accused Epstein of groping her and trying to lift her skirt.

“Let me manhandle you,” she recalled Epstein saying.

Epstein was never charged. (RELATED: Netflix Trailer For ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Docuseries Hits Cover-Up Conspiracy Head On)

Allred demanded Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud look into what the Santa Monica Police Department did with the charges in the letters.

“We’d like to know, first, what happened. Was there an investigation? Was there not an investigation,” Allred told reporters, the outlet reported. “I don’t think Alicia should have to live with the unanswered question… Why was it apparently disregarded? Did they interview Mr. Epstein? Did he decline to be interviewed? Did they take his words against hers? Or did they not do anything?”

The move comes days after Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in connection to claims she groomed underage girls for sexual relationships with Epstein.