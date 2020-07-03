Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Reacts To Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser celebrated the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre shared her reaction to the arrest on her Twitter account Thursday.

“Orange is the new black- #GhislaineMaxwellArrested,” Giuffre tweeted. “Thank you to @FBI @SDNYnews and anyone involved in the arrest of this insidious creature. Hope the judge throws the book at her. So so so happy- she’s finally where she belongs. #LOCKEDUP #ChildTrafficking.”

As previously reported, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. The British socialite was allegedly involved in Epstein’s reported sex crimes against young girls. (RELATED: Epstein Chrony Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By The FBI For Alleged Role In Sex Trafficking Minors)

Maxwell’s indictment claimed Maxwell knew that Epstein “had a sexual preference for underage girls” and that both Epstein and Maxwell “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Maxwell allegedly befriended the young women and “groomed” them for a sexual relationship with Epstein.

“During the time periods charged in this indictment, Ghislaine Maxwell, the defendent, had a personal and professional relationship with Epstein and was among his closest associates,” the indictment said. “In particular, between in or about 1994 and in or about 1997, Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein and was also paid by Epstein to manage his various properties.”

Giuffre has claimed Epstein sexually abused her between 2000 and 2002.